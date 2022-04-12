StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $5.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $26.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wilhelmina International by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.