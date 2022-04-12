StockNews.com Lowers Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

CW opened at $146.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $62,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.23, for a total value of $99,217.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.