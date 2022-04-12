StockNews.com Lowers Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) to Hold

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSM. Barclays decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $151.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day moving average is $168.41. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

