StockNews.com Upgrades AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.67.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.68. AAON has a 52 week low of $51.18 and a 52 week high of $83.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.55.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that AAON will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of AAON by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of AAON by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About AAON (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.