Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $179.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $472.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

