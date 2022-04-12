StoneX Group Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $70.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $68.56. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $77.50.

In related news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $139,899.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $943,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 741,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after buying an additional 173,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in StoneX Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,497,000 after acquiring an additional 149,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in StoneX Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 76,138 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 115.8% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

