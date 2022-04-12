Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Strategic Education by 138.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education stock opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.80%.

STRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

