Stride (LRN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LRN stock opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stride has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99.

LRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,839,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,624,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 74,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Stride (Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

