Strong Trading 51% Lower This Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Strong has a total market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strong has traded 51% lower against the US dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $39.36 or 0.00098639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.09 or 0.07548999 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,958.11 or 1.00144181 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

