Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 768.2% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SOMMY traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.36. 23,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,438. Sumitomo Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

