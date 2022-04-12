Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,217 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Teledyne Technologies worth $68,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $248,203,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,261,000 after purchasing an additional 190,378 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,778,000 after purchasing an additional 116,124 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,008,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,649,000 after acquiring an additional 92,876 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.80.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDY stock opened at $473.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $440.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.69. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $391.28 and a fifty-two week high of $490.75.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.