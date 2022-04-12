Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,457 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of FirstEnergy worth $66,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 403,251 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 602,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,471,000 after buying an additional 157,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $34.54 and a one year high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.