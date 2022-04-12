Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,499 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Seagen worth $71,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth $491,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 13.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 674.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 108,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 94,089 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $101,671.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,368 shares of company stock worth $10,714,569. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $144.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $192.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.74.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

