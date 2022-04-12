Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $85.11 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,082 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of VeriSign worth $85,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 557.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in VeriSign by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,363 shares of company stock worth $4,361,646 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $213.85 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.53 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.29.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

