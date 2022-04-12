Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,199 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Qorvo worth $82,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 757.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,124,000 after acquiring an additional 375,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,274,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 1,844.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after purchasing an additional 179,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. KGI Securities cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.96.

QRVO stock opened at $114.88 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.74 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

