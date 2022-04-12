Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 423,734 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,734 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $80,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,512,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $4,845,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $1,221,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

BBWI opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

BBWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

