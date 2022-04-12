Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,048,145 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,034,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,048,145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $70,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 11,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Edison International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $70.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.03.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.70%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

