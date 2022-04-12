Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,643 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Tyler Technologies worth $76,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.46.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $414.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.38 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 108.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

