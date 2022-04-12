Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 68,931 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,152,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,931 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $78,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.45. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.