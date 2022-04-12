Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,259,000 after buying an additional 236,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,347,000 after buying an additional 53,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,166,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,200,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,560,000 after buying an additional 30,283 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.10. 1,313,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,616. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

