Sunburst Financial Group LLC Invests $449,000 in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILCG. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

ILCG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.03. 65,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,522. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.95. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $73.77.

