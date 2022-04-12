Sunburst Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,204 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,398,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,718. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.46. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $33.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

