Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 1,484 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,126,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,230,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,080 shares during the period.

TIP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.41. 6,454,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,691,421. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.90 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

