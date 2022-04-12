Sunburst Financial Group LLC Sells 236 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,615 shares of company stock worth $74,803,632 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.01. 9,523,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,944,088. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

