SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SuRo Capital worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSSS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 42,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 9.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 102,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 142.5% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.19. The company has a market cap of $258.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.82. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01.

SuRo Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 9,998.03%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is 131.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on SSSS. TheStreet lowered shares of SuRo Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

SuRo Capital Profile (Get Rating)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.