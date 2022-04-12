SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stake Trimmed by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,820 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of SVB Financial Group worth $404,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 56.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $519.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $486.74 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $575.87 and its 200-day moving average is $650.00.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.76.

SVB Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.