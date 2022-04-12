Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SY1. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($150.00) price target on Symrise in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($122.83) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($129.35) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €119.97 ($130.40).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €110.30 ($119.89) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €105.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €115.53. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a one year high of €73.48 ($79.87).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

