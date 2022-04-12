Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SY1. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($150.00) price target on Symrise in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($122.83) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($129.35) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €119.97 ($130.40).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €110.30 ($119.89) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €105.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €115.53. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a one year high of €73.48 ($79.87).

About Symrise (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.