Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $279.62 Average PT from Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $275.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYNA shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,188,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,063. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

