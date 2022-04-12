Synopsys, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synopsys in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.64.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNPS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $309.77 on Tuesday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.53.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

