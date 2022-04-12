T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $156.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.54.

Shares of TROW opened at $143.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

