Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) PT Raised to $21.00 at KeyCorp

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.31.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,998 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $12,889,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,760,000 after acquiring an additional 767,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,912,000 after acquiring an additional 629,567 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,851,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

