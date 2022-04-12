Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up to $5.69

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $5.93. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 119 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 547.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

