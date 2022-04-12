Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TKO. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.23.
TSE TKO opened at C$2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$775.84 million and a P/E ratio of 21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.60. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.92 and a 12-month high of C$3.22.
In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,960. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,200.
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
