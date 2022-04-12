Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TKO. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines to a buy rating and set a C$3.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.23.

TSE TKO opened at C$2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$775.84 million and a P/E ratio of 21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.60. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.92 and a 12-month high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$102.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,960. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,200.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

