Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.80. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 17,630 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $34.11 million, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

