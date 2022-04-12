T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TDHOY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. T&D has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $8.01.

Get T&D alerts:

About T&D (Get Rating)

T&D Holdings, Inc provides life insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Taiyo Life Insurance, Daido Life Insurance, T&D Financial Life Insurance, and Others. The Taiyo Life Insurance segment offers comprehensive coverage including death protection, medical, and nursing care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.