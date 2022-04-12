TD Securities Lowers Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$48.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial raised Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

RCH stock opened at C$39.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$47.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.03. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$38.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$380.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.4305813 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 8.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.89, for a total value of C$149,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,802 shares in the company, valued at C$2,534,613.38. Also, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 3,272 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$159,555.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$84,264.19. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,072 shares of company stock worth $7,058,585.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

