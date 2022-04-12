TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.59. Approximately 1,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 311,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on TDCX in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get TDCX alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.34.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. 8.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDCX Company Profile (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.