TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $122.90

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $122.90 and last traded at $123.18, with a volume of 49269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $972,351,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,368 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,642 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,605,000 after buying an additional 964,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

