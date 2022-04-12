Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 70 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,970. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $253.65 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.60.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

