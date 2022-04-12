Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after buying an additional 363,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.56. 185,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,928,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.77.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.95.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

