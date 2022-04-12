Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,232 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $71.16. The company had a trading volume of 18,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,890. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.