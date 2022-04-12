Tectonic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.91. The stock had a trading volume of 38,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,233. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.74. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.73.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

