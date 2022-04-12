Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 123 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after acquiring an additional 105,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after acquiring an additional 42,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in KLA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,711,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,613,000 after purchasing an additional 62,605 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLA stock traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,935. The company’s 50-day moving average is $357.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.27. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $285.89 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.71.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.