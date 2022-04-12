Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 8,577 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,257,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,871,000 after acquiring an additional 465,042 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 559,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,262,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after acquiring an additional 74,031 shares during the period.

AMJ traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,259. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

