Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 858 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock traded up $3.38 on Tuesday, hitting $227.86. 651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,991. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $174.68 and a one year high of $275.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

