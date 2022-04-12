Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 166,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,228. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $25.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares in the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

