Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,846 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.59.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

