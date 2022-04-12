Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. SEB Equities lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.15.

Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $793.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

