Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $11.40 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $678,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,213,000 after acquiring an additional 403,268 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,005,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 257,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 80.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 174,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

