Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.21

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 73717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Telefónica from €4.60 ($5.00) to €4.80 ($5.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Telefónica from €3.70 ($4.02) to €4.30 ($4.67) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.57) to €4.00 ($4.35) in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.48.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66.
Telefónica Company Profile (NYSE:TEF)
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
